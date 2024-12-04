AstraZeneca Veteran Replaces Detained China Executive Leon Wang

Signage at the AstraZeneca facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. AstraZeneca Plc's market value surged above 200 billion ($257 billion) for the first time earlier this month after a big bet on cancer drugs helped drive a rally in the shares. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc has appointed Iskra Reic as executive vice-president of its international business, replacing Leon Wang who is under investigation by Chinese authorities.

The move comes less than a month after the UK drugmaker confirmed that Wang, who is also president of Astra’s China division, had been detained.

Mainland authorities are investigating some of Astra’s current and previous employees in China for alleged breaches of laws around drug importation, data privacy and insurance reimbursement.

Reic has been with the UK drugmaker since 2001 and has held a number of roles. Most recently she established the company’s vaccines and immune therapies unit and during the pandemic she oversaw the development of Astra’s Covid shot.

The appointment of Reic could help steady the China unit following news of various probes. Wang is on extended leave, Astra said Wednesday in a statement.

The investigation in China has knocked Astra’s share price even as the company has attempted to allay concerns about its commitment to China and the impact on its wider business. The company’s stock is down more than 21% since September.

In her new international role, Reic will be responsible for overall strategy and growth across multiple regions including China, the Middle East and Africa. She will also head up the Asian and Eurasian markets, Latin America as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Reic will be based in Shanghai at Astra’s global research and development center.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.