Dollarama reports $275.8M Q3 profit, up from $261.1M a year ago, sales up

MONTREAL — Dollarama Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $275.8 million, up from $261.1 million a year ago, as its sales rose nearly six per cent. The retailer says its profit amounted to 98 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 27, up from a profit of 92 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.56 billion, up from $1.48 billion a year ago.

Comparable store sales rose 3.3 per cent as the number of transactions rose 5.1 per cent, but the average transaction size fell 1.7 per cent.

Dollarama also says it has signed a deal to buy land in the Calgary region for $46.7 million.

The company plans to use the location to build a warehouse and distribution centre to serve its stores in Western Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.