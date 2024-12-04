Europe Must Refocus Capital-Markets-Union Efforts, Lagarde Says

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), at the Frankfurt European Banking Congress (FEBC) in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Addressing the congress Lagarde said the regions inaction has cost it valuable time since she appeared at that same event in 2023 with much the same message.

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs to ramp up efforts to unify its fragmented financial infrastructure, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an op-ed for the Economist.

“The EU has spent years trying to build a ‘capital markets union,’” she wrote. “Since 2015, there have been more than 55 regulatory proposals and 50 non-legislative initiatives. But a broad agenda has led to little progress. Europe must refocus, exposing the key blockages in the financing pipeline and identifying a smaller number of solutions with the highest return.”

Her comments echo earlier remarks on the bloc’s inertia over capital markets, an area that she’s repeatedly addressed.

In the op-ed — published on the ECB’s website on Wednesday — she highlighted three issues:

Europe’s savings are not entering capital markets in sufficient volume.

When savings do reach capital markets, they are not expanding throughout Europe.

Once savings have been allocated by capital markets, they are not exiting toward innovative companies and sectors.

“Progress in these three areas will be self-reinforcing,” she wrote. “More high-growth companies will mean higher valuations, greater liquidity in EU markets and higher returns for savers. But it will require a change of approach from taking a large number of small steps to a small number of large ones — and choosing those that are most feasible and that will make the biggest difference.”

