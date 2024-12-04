Europe Must Refocus Capital-Markets-Union Efforts, Lagarde Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs to ramp up efforts to unify its fragmented financial infrastructure, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an op-ed for the Economist.
“The EU has spent years trying to build a ‘capital markets union,’” she wrote. “Since 2015, there have been more than 55 regulatory proposals and 50 non-legislative initiatives. But a broad agenda has led to little progress. Europe must refocus, exposing the key blockages in the financing pipeline and identifying a smaller number of solutions with the highest return.”
Her comments echo earlier remarks on the bloc’s inertia over capital markets, an area that she’s repeatedly addressed.
In the op-ed — published on the ECB’s website on Wednesday — she highlighted three issues:
- Europe’s savings are not entering capital markets in sufficient volume.
- When savings do reach capital markets, they are not expanding throughout Europe.
- Once savings have been allocated by capital markets, they are not exiting toward innovative companies and sectors.
“Progress in these three areas will be self-reinforcing,” she wrote. “More high-growth companies will mean higher valuations, greater liquidity in EU markets and higher returns for savers. But it will require a change of approach from taking a large number of small steps to a small number of large ones — and choosing those that are most feasible and that will make the biggest difference.”
