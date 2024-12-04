JetBlue Lifts Fourth-Quarter Goal on Better Bookings, Seat Fees

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. boosted its forecasts for fourth-quarter results following higher-than-expected bookings in November and December as well as lower costs tied to falling fuel prices.

The airline now expects revenue in the three months ending December to be 2-5% lower than in the same period last year, compared with the previous estimate of a 3-7% drop.

Under new Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue has said it will pull back to core markets in the northeast and southeast US and Puerto Rico to reduce expenses and boost sales in the wake of a failed expansion. The carrier was dealt back-to-back setbacks when federal courts blocked its planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc. and broke up a joint venture with American Airlines Group Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.