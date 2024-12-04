Petro Promotes Guevara to Be Colombia’s New Finance Minister

National Capitol building at Plaza Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday, July 28, 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro promoted deputy finance minister Diego Guevara to fix the most serious fiscal situation his government has yet faced.

Guevara replaces outgoing minister Ricardo Bonilla who quit on Wednesday amid a corruption scandal in which he denies wrongdoing.

Guevara has been involved in fighting to curb the deficit to ensure that Colombia isn’t “drowned” by global bond markets, Petro told reporters in Uruguay.

Guevara has just three weeks before the end of the year to persuade lawmakers to raise taxes. If he fails, the government will be forced to implement painful spending cuts in 2025, or risk overshooting the deficit limits established by the nation’s fiscal rule.

The finance ministry forecasts that the budget deficit will widen to 5.6% of gross domestic product this year, from 4.3% last year.

(Adds Petro quote in third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.