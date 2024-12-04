Real Estate Firm Proprium Capital Partners Explores a Sale

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: A general night time view of St Paul's Cathedral, The Heron Tower (110 Bishopsgate), Tower 42 (NatWest Tower) 22 Bishopsgate (also known as Horizon 22), 8 Bishopsgate (sometimes referred to as 'the Jenga'), The Leadenhall Building, 122 Leadenhall Street (Cheese Grater), One Leadenhall, 1 Leadenhall Street, 52 Lime Street (The Scalpel),and 20 Fenchurch Street (The Walkie Talkie) seen from Waterloo Bridge on November 25, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images) Photographer: John Keeble/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Proprium Capital Partners, a real estate firm with more than $4 billion of assets under management, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is working with an adviser to contact potentially interested parties, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. No final decisions, including the structure of any transaction, have been made, and Proprium could opt not to proceed with a deal.

A representative for Stamford, Connecticut-based Proprium declined to comment.

The employee-owned firm, which has offices in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and elsewhere, was founded by alumnae of Morgan Stanley’s Real Estate Special Situations arm and counts Timothy Morris and Philipp Westermann as co-managing partners.

The firm has been active. In April, Proprium sold its 35% stake in European operator Motel One Group for €1.25 billion ($1.32 billion), and in July it agreed to invest in an Italian student-housing deal. Last week, the firm offered to acquire Australian property developer AVJennings Ltd.

Proprium is exploring options during a period of consolidation involving real estate-exposed alternative asset managers. Diversified firms have been acquisitive, seeking to expand their offerings to become one-stop shops for large institutional investors such as pensions and sovereign-wealth funds.

In October, Ares Management Corp. agreed to acquire GLP Capital Partners’ operations outside of China, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. agreed to buy IPI Partners.

