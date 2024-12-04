Sheinbaum’s Team Claims Gains Under Mexico Highway Security Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum’s efforts to increase security on the nation’s highways is getting results as preliminary estimates show that cargo theft has declined in the early weeks of her administration

Focused on states with high theft, the plan has led to an 8.8% decrease in highway robbery and an increase of 24.2% in recovery of stolen vehicles, according to a presentation Wednesday by the National Guard.

The strategy has included increasing the presence of guardsmen in the area to have a more rapid response and an application that allows drivers to send an emergency alert. A WhatsApp chat also allowed affiliates of business group Coparmex to report the details of a robbery.

The 12 states where the additional security measures were implemented include Michoacan, San Luis Potosi, Jalisco and Morelos. The government presentation said the National Guard had thus far recouped 255 vehicles since Oct. 1.

