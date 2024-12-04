Trump Picks Billionaire Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate financial technology billionaire and veteran SpaceX astronaut Jared Isaacman to serve as the next NASA administrator, according to a post on Truth Social.

If confirmed, Isaacman would replace Bill Nelson, a former US senator from Florida who has run the agency under outgoing President Joe Biden. The NASA Administrator oversees a roughly $24.8 billion budget and a suite of human and robotic space exploration programs, including the flagship Artemis moon mission.

The decision comes about three months after Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis made history by performing the world’s first commercial space walk. That mission, called Polaris Dawn, was part of a three-flight program partially funded by Isaacman to help advance human spaceflight at SpaceX.

Isaacman has become a central figure at Elon Musk-led SpaceX since 2021, after funding the first all civilian mission to space on the company’s Dragon capsule. His space pursuits stem from a side career in aviation.

Isaacman is the chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments. The company processes payments for a range of restaurants, resorts, hotels, casinos and stadiums. Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet network provider, is also a customer.

