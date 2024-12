Peter Navarro, former White House trade adviser, during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The RNC chairman warned against complacency when his party concludes its official nominating jamboree this week with polls predicting ex-President Donald Trump prevailing over President Joe Biden in the November election.

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump says he has picked Peter Navarro to serve as Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, according to a Truth Social post.

Trump says he has also asked Michael Whatley to return as Chairman of the Republican National Committee and nominated Daniel Driscoll to serve as the Secretary of the Army.

