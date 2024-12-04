Trump Taps Former Representative Billy Long as IRS Commissioner

Former Representative Billy Long, a Republican from Missouri, speaks during a campaign event for former US President Donald Trump at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, US, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Trump heads into the Iowa caucuses Monday with a commanding 48% support in a closely watched poll that showed Nikki Haley moving into second place with 20%.

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump said he is selecting former US Representative Billy Long to serve as the commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, enlisting a Republican who served in Congress for an incoming administration aiming to renew and expand a broad package of tax cuts.

“Since leaving Congress, Billy has worked as a Business and Tax advisor, helping Small Businesses navigate the complexities of complying with the IRS Rules and Regulations,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday announcing the pick. “Taxpayers and the wonderful employees of the IRS will love having Billy at the helm.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Long would head an agency that has long drawn the ire of Republicans, who are eager to scale back its funding and enforcement powers.

The current IRS commissioner, Danny Werfel, who was nominated by President Joe Biden and started in his post in March 2023, has said that he intends to fulfill his term, which is slated to end on Nov. 12, 2027. IRS commissioners, however, can be removed by the president.

During his first administration, Trump did not fire then-IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, despite the agency chief clashing with House Republicans, allowing his term to end. Trump then nominated Charles Rettig, a California tax attorney to serve as the agency’s chief.

Long served as a representative from Missouri from 2011 to 2023, a stint that included work on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

