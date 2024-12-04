Trump Will Receive Award at Fox News Ceremony on Long Island

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump will head to his home state of New York on Thursday to be honored at an annual awards show hosted by Fox News, the conservative network long favored by Republican politicians and their supporters.

The president-elect will receive the “Fox Patriot of the Year” award, he wrote on Truth Social, his social-media platform, adding “so nice! See you there.”

Fox commentator Sean Hannity — who will host the private event in Long Island — also announced on his program Tuesday night that Trump would be honored. Pete Hegseth, a Fox News personality who Trump selected to be his defense secretary, was originally scheduled to be the event’s host. His confirmation prospects are unclear now in light of sexual assault and workplace misconduct allegations he denies.

Fox News has seen its ratings increase since Trump’s election victory last month, according to Adweek, despite an overall decline in traditional television. On election night, the network saw the largest audience across news channels with nearly 10.3 million viewers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.