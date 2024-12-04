Trump’s Treasury Pick to Meet With GOP Senators With Fed and Tariffs on Agenda

Scott Bessent, founder and chief executive officer of Key Square Group LP, during an interview in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, June 7, 2024. Key Square Group LP founder Scott Bessent, a prominent Donald Trump fundraiser, sharply criticized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, accusing her of using the department to bolster President Joe Biden by juicing the economy ahead of the election.

(Bloomberg) -- Incoming Senate Republican leader John Thune said he expects to discuss Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent’s views on tariffs and the Federal Reserve ahead of nomination hearings.

“I assume those are topics that may come up in the conversation but obviously want to hear his views on it, want to hear him out,” Thune told reporters before the scheduled meeting with President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury pick later on Wednesday.

The veteran hedge fund manager hasn’t aroused public opposition from GOP senators even as some of Trump’s other choices have stirred controversy. Still, some of Bessent’s stances such as his proposal to have a shadow Federal Reserve chair and his embrace of the president-elect’s broad tariff plans have generated concern among some Senate Republicans.

Bessent’s sprawling remit at Treasury would include overseeing public financing and the Internal Revenue Service. He’s also seen as someone who’ll have a hand in helping Trump choose a replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in May 2026.

During the campaign, Trump said that a president should have some say over interest rates and had flirted with the idea of firing Powell before. Bessent, the chief of macro hedge fund Key Square Group LP, also criticized the Fed after its September jumbo rate cut.

