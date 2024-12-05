Aviva Nears Preliminary Deal With Direct Line After Bump

(Bloomberg) -- Aviva Plc is nearing a preliminary agreement to acquire Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, as the UK motor insurer finally succumbs to a suitor after fending off takeover interest since early this year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

London-listed Aviva has further sweetened its bid in the latest negotiations with Direct Line, after already bumping to 261 pence per share or £3.4 billion ($4.4 billion), the people said. Direct Line may announce as soon as Friday that it would be inclined to recommend Aviva’s latest offer if it were to move forward with a firm bid, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

It could still take several more days after that for the parties to hammer out a final deal, the people said. The exact price now being discussed couldn’t immediately be learned. Analysts have estimated that Direct Line is worth at least 270 pence per share.

Bloomberg News reported earlier Thursday that Aviva had boosted its bid for Direct Line to about 261 pence per share. That’s up from its initial cash and stock bid of 250 pence per share, or £3.3 billion, which was rejected as “opportunistic.”

Direct Line shares closed broadly flat at 236 pence in London on Thursday, giving the company a market value of about £3.1 billion. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, the people said. Representatives for Aviva and Direct Line didn’t immediately respond to queries outside regular business hours in London.

--With assistance from Jan-Henrik Förster.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.