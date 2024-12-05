Latham & Watkins Set to See Return of Two Senior Deals Lawyers

(Bloomberg) -- Law firm Latham & Watkins LLP is rehiring Oliver Seiler and David Rath, who left for rival White & Case LLP earlier this year.

Seiler and Rath jointly advised on a range of large German initial public offerings including defense firm Renk Group AG, Springer Nature AG, Douglas AG and Siemens Healthineers AG. Seiler also worked on public transactions like Siemens Healthineers’ acquisition of Varian. The pair in July joined White & Case to help expand its capital markets practice in Frankfurt.

“For us, this is the comeback of the year: the best ECM team in Germany is returning to the best global cap markets platform,” said Burc Hesse, a managing partner at Latham Watkins in Germany.

The return of Seiler and Rath could help Latham Watkins rebuild its German operations after having lost several senior lawyers including Tobias Larisch, who joined Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and restructuring experts Jörn Kowalewski and Ulrich Klockenbrink, who left for Willkie Farr & Gallagher earlier this year.

“We are not only gaining back close partners and colleagues, but also long-standing friends and we are very happy about that,” Max Hauser, a deputy managing partner of Latham Watkins in Germany.

