Mexico Congress Considers Minimum Wage, Benefits for App Workers

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican lawmakers are set to discuss a proposal that gives a minimum wage and other benefits to drivers and couriers working for companies such as Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Global Inc and Rappi Inc.

President Claudia Sheinbaum submitted to Congress late Tuesday a proposal to reform Mexico’s labor law to ensure that workers earn a salary in line with the minimum wage “regardless of the demand for the services,” according to a summary of the bill compiled by Congress and seen by Bloomberg News. The bill will also require that companies register and cover their employees’ social security benefits, including health services, work risk insurance and retirement savings. The reform was sent to the Lower House’s labor committee and is scheduled to be discussed by the floor of Congress in the coming days.

The proposal to improve rights for courier and driver app workers was among the 100 promises Sheinbaum made in her inaugural speech on Oct. 1. When the proposal was presented later that month, Labor Minister Marath Bolaños said the bill would aim to impact around 658,000 workers and give them benefits such as protection against accidents, housing credits and maternity leave.

Mexico’s ruling party, Morena, has large majorities in both houses of Congress. The legislative body has already approved a series of constitutional changes, including reforms to the judiciary, changes to the energy sector, and a project that guarantees increases to the minimum wage.

Other points of the proposal include allowing app workers to form unions and collectively bargain their working conditions, which would be enforceable by government authorities. Sanctions may include financial penalties proportional to the level of non-compliance, according to the document.

The bill also calls for workers to participate in the profit-sharing of the companies, and that these companies publish their annual earnings reports to “ensure greater transparency.” The companies must also respect “reasonable limits on working hours.”

“This proposal recognizes the essential role of digital platform workers, who, despite being the engine of sectors such as food delivery and transportation, operate in a legal vacuum that leaves them unprotected,” according to the document. “Labor relations in this sector are often ambiguous, as digital platforms are positioned as technological intermediaries and not as direct employers.”

An association of courier and delivery providers, which represents Rappi, Uber and Didi, held a series of talks with government authorities after the bill was initially proposed. The conversations resulted in a series of agreements, including a commitment that the “current tax load” will be maintained for the service providers, the companies said in a November statement. The document did not include details on that area.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.