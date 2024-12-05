Todd Boehly Sets Up $74 Billion Asset and Insurance Manager

Todd Boehly, chief executive officer of Eldridge Industries, during the Bloomberg Invest event in New York, US, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The conference invites leaders in asset management, banking, wealth, and private markets to track, dissect, and predict the future's greatest changes, risks and opportunities. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries said it will launch a $74 billion asset manager and insurance holding company, capitalizing on the investment industry’s push for scale and consolidation.

The new venture by Eldridge will be divided into two entities - an investment arm focused on corporate and real estate credit, general partner solutions and sports, media and entertainment - and an insurance platform backed by Eldridge Industries’ crown jewel Security Benefit and Everly Life.

Todd Boehly will chair the new entity’s executive committee, Eldridge said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal is expected to close in January 2025. Eldridge will have offices in New York, Greenwich, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Overland Park, Des Moines, Topeka, London, and Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the new office in the United Arab Emirate’s capital, Boehly told Bloomberg TV that establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia was also on the cards.

“If you look at where the big opportunities are, developing sports and entertainment and infrastructure and media, those are all big opportunities in the region, in particular in Saudi Arabia, because they have so much infrastructure to build,” Boehly said in an interview on the sidelines of the Milken Institute summit in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Boehly, whose estimated net worth is $7.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has ownership stakes in the Premier League’s Chelsea FC and Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Asked about sport investment opportunities in the Middle East, Boehly told Bloomberg TV he saw sports infrastructure as a key focus.

Boehly is known for helping Guggenheim Partners create an asset management unit that now oversees more than $200 billion. He’s renowned for buying complicated credit businesses and pioneering acquisitions of insurance assets in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Bloomberg News reported in June that Boehly was planning to create a new asset management firm, and that he was in talks to sell a minority stake to investors including sovereign wealth funds, pensions and family offices.

Asked about a possible stake sale, Boehly said the firm was trying to be strategic and to look for partners “who want to grow with us.”

(Updates with Boehly comments in interview)

