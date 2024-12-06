Airbus Needs Another Record Month to Reach Annual Delivery Goal

(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE needs to deliver more aircraft in December than in any other month of 2024 to achieve its already-reduced annual target, a tight race to the finish line that highlights the industry’s continued supply-chain constraints.

The company delivered 84 jets to 42 customers in November, a monthly record so far this year, according to a statement on Friday that confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report. That brings handovers this year to 643 units, leaving a considerable — though not insurmountable — gap to its 770-jet goal.

Airbus rose as much as 2.1% in early trading. The stock has gained about 12% so far this year.

Aircraft deliveries are a closely watched metric that provide a clue to the health of the supply-chain industry and factory processes. The European planemaker has suffered from persistent constraints, particularly on large components like engines, already forcing it to pare back its delivery target a few months ago.

Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury has said he will wait as long as possible before issuing a new target for 2025 because he wants to have the best-possible clarity on the health of the supply side. While the outstanding number is steep, it’s not an impossible target as deliveries typically rise sharply in the final months of the year. Last year, Airbus delivered 112 planes in December.

The shortfalls bedeviling the company have made it harder for Airbus to capitalize on the woes of its arch-rival Boeing Co., which has been forced to cut back output in the wake of a near-catastrophic accident at the start of the year and a lengthy strike by machinists that all but suspended production.

Boeing releases its figures for monthly orders and deliveries next week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.