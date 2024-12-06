Apple Explores Macs, Headsets With Built-In Cellular Data

Customers hold Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Pros during the first day of in-store sales at Apple's Fifth Avenue store in New York, US, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Apple Inc. introduced the latest version of its flagship device, the iPhone 16, betting it can entice consumers with modest hardware upgrades and AI technology that's still on the horizon.

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s effort to build its own modem technology will set the stage for a range of new devices, starting with slimmer iPhones and potentially leading to cellular-connected Macs and headsets.

The new products will be made possible by an in-house modem chip slated to debut next year, people familiar with the effort said. That component, which connects devices to cell towers, will gradually replace parts from supplier Qualcomm Inc. during a three-year rollout, Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday.

For years, Apple engineers and designers complained that the Qualcomm modem and related parts took up too much space in the iPhone. So the company designed the new modem, code-named Sinope, to be more tightly integrated with other in-house components. That means it requires less space and less battery power.

Though next year’s iPhone SE will be Apple’s first device with the new modem, the component will have a starring role in a slimmed-down handset code-named D23 that’s coming later in 2025. That device will be the company’s thinnest phone yet and showcase why Apple spent billions of dollars to replace Qualcomm, the industry leader in cellular chips.

By using its own modem, Apple is able to create a smartphone that’s about 2 millimeters thinner than an iPhone 16 Pro, while still having room for the battery, display and camera system. Over time, the shift could allow for other new designs. That includes foldable devices — a concept Apple continues to explore.

A representative for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment.

With its own modem in the pipeline, Apple is investigating the idea of bringing cellular connectivity to the Mac for the first time. That means users wouldn’t need Wi-Fi to get online. To date, that capability has been reserved for the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad. But cellular connections are unlikely to come to the Mac before 2026, when Apple is planning a second-generation modem that includes support for faster speeds.

The company is also discussing bringing cellular support to headsets, including future models of the Vision Pro. Someday, the technology may also be used in lightweight augmented reality glasses, though such a device is years away.

The first modem will also appear in low-end iPads next year, with the 2026 update coming to Pro versions of the iPhone and iPad. The company isn’t currently working on its own modem for the Apple Watch.

