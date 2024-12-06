Ernst Says She’ll Confer With Hegseth After Trump Avers Support

(Bloomberg) -- A Republican senator crucial to Pete Hegseth’s chances of being confirmed as secretary of Defense said she would meet with him again next week and “that he deserves the opportunity to lay out his vision for our warfighters at a fair hearing.”

Joni Ernst of Iowa, who earlier this week had pointedly declined to say if she’d advance Hegseth’s nomination, made the announcement in a Friday evening post on X — hours after President-elect Donald Trump reaffirmed his support.

Not long afterward, Hegseth said in his own X post that “I just had another substantive conversation with Senator Ernst, I appreciate her sincere commitment to defense policy, and I look forward to meeting with her again next week.”

Earlier Friday, Trump had taken up Hegseth’s cause on his Truth Social network: “Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe,”

That comment appeared after a tumultuous week in which Hegseth faced more allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse and mismanagement of two veterans organizations — and with the president-elect’s team examining alternative candidates for the position.

Ernst, a combat veteran and rape survivor who is a powerful voice on military matters in the Senate, wrote that she and Hegseth would “continue our constructive conversations as we move forward together in this process.”

She had told NBC News that Hegseth would make a “very strong” defense secretary before sexual misconduct allegations against the longtime Fox News host came to light. After that, Ernst said in an interview that she wanted to have a frank, face-to-face discussion with Hegseth and that she looked forward to having him vetted.

Trump aides are considering replacing Hegseth, a decorated Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, according to people familiar with the matter.

This week, Hegseth met with Ernst and other Senate Republicans, sat for an interview with Megyn Kelly and even saw his own mother appear on Fox News to defend him in a bid to shore up his nomination.

Ernst’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.

--With assistance from Steven T. Dennis.

