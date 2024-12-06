Fed’s Goolsbee Says US Labor Market Still Looks Stable

Pedestrians near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Wall Street traders gearing up for this weeks Federal Reserve decision kept driving a rotation out of the tech megacaps that have powered the bull market in stocks. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the labor market appears largely stable despite a bumpy series of data on the US jobs landscape.

Pointing to the average payroll numbers over recent months, Goolsbee said Friday in a question-and-answer session in Chicago, “to me that feels like in that sustainable, full employment kind of place.”

He declined to say whether he intends to support a cut at the Fed’s upcoming meeting, but repeated that he expects rates will be “a fair bit lower” a year from now.

His remarks followed new data showing hiring rebounded in November following an October disrupted by storms and strikes. Employers added 227,000 jobs, and wages exceeded expectations. Yet, those strong figures came alongside an uptick in unemployment. That likely leaves policymakers keen to see inflation data due next week before they gather in Washington Dec. 17-18.

Goolsbee reiterated his view that despite some stickiness in recent price data, he’s still considers overall progress on inflation to be encouraging.

Policymakers have reduced rates by three quarters of a percentage point since September and will consider another quarter-point reduction at their final meeting of the year. Investors and economists then see a slower pace of rate cuts, with the Fed likely delivering just two to three additional quarter-point reductions in 2025.

