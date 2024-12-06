Gaw Capital-Led Group to Refinance Loan Used to Buy HK Tower

Residential and commercial buildings are seen from Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Hong Kong stocks fluctuated on Sept. 12 as automakers extended gains driven by China's plan to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles, while banks and property companies weighed on the benchmark index. Photographer: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A consortium of investors led by Hong Kong-based fund manager Gaw Capital Partners is seeking a HK$5.4 billion ($694 million) loan to refinance the debt used to back the acquisition of Cityplaza One office tower.

Sponsors of the consortium — including Gateway Real Estate Fund VI Ltd., the real estate fund managed by Gaw Capital — have appointed banks to arrange the three-year financing, which is split into a HK$5 billion term loan and HK$410 million revolving credit facility, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter.

The loan pays an interest margin of around 150 basis points over the risk-free Hong Kong interbank offered rate, the person said. This is the second time the fully-underwritten facility is being syndicated to the broader market, according to another person familiar. A Gaw Capital spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

The refinancing comes amid a slump in Hong Kong’s commercial real estate as lofty vacancies and a supply boom push office vacancy rates near historical highs, Bloomberg Intelligence reported.

The special administrative region’s prime office vacancy rate rose to 16.9% in September from 15.9% as of late 2023, according to Colliers’ data, with the Central district’s rate climbing to 15.1% from 12.2%.

In 2020, Gaw Capital and partners had paid HK$9.85 billion to purchase the office building from Swire Properties Ltd. A loan of HK$6 billion had funded the acquisition.

Separately, Gaw Capital had sought to take full ownership of two other towers in the area from a minority stake partner via a public tender, Bloomberg reported in June, but it opted not to proceed with the purchase and the tender lapsed in September.

The consortium of investors backing Cityplaza One, a property complex in eastern Hong Kong island, include Manulife Financial Corp. and BOC Group Life Assurance Co., according to a 2020 announcement.

