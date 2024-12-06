Goldman Explores Sale of Platform Clients Use to Launch ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is considering options for the future of its platform designed to help the bank’s institutional clients launch their own exchange-traded funds.

The bank is exploring strategic alternatives that could include a sale of its ETF Accelerator platform, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The hub is separate from the ETF business of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which manages nearly $40 billion across more than 40 funds.

“We are assessing what the best long-term option is for the ETF Accelerator platform for Goldman Sachs and our clients,” spokesperson Nick Carcaterra said in a statement. “No decision has been made, and there are no imminent plans for a change. If we have an update to share, we will do so.”

Similar in some ways to a white-label ETF issuer, Goldman’s ETF Accelerator platform was launched in October 2023 to assist the bank’s clients in setting up ETFs without the startup costs associated with creating an in-house ETF business. The platform also provides post-launch services such as portfolio implementation, servicing and distribution.

The Accelerator has launched 10 ETFs since its 2023 debut, including four GMO funds and most recently the Atlas America Fund, managed by economist Nouriel Roubini.

