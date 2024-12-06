Guardian Owner to Sell Observer to Tortoise for £25 Million Investment

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: A general view of the Guardian and Observer newspaper's office, situated near King's Cross on December 12, 2011 in London, England. The Guardian has lead press coverage of the phone hacking story. The Leveson inquiry is being lead by Lord Justice Leveson and is looking into the culture, practice and ethics of the press in the United Kingdom. The inquiry, which will take evidence from interested parties and may take a year or more to complete, comes in the wake of the phone hacking scandal that saw the closure of The News of The World newspaper. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Photographer: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Guardian Media Group has agreed to sell the Observer, the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, to online news startup Tortoise Media.

Tortoise agreed to invest £25 million ($31.9 million) in the British title over the next five years and has pledged to keep publishing the print edition of the approximately 230-year-old paper, according to an emailed statement from the Guardian Media Group and its owner, the Scott Trust, on Friday.

Under the terms of the deal, the Scott Trust will become a key shareholder in Tortoise Media and will take a seat on both its editorial and commercial boards, according to the statement. The deal is expected to be signed “in the coming days.”

The announcement follows two days of strikes by unionized journalists at the Guardian and its sister publication the Observer over the proposed sale. Opponents to the deal wanted the Trust to consider alternative proposals, including one led by Dale Vince, the owner of green energy company Ecotricity Ltd.

Established British publications, sometimes more than a century old, hold value beyond subscriptions and are seen as politically influential assets in the UK.

The Observer is typically viewed as sympathetic to the Labour Party, which returned to power in July after 14 years in opposition. Tortoise Media committed to safeguard “editorial independence of the Observer, undertaking to honor the liberal values and journalistic standards” of the Scott Trust, according to the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.