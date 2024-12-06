Turkish Regulator Lifts Short-Selling Ban for Top 50 Stocks

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey removed a ban on short-selling top stocks, a long-awaited move that eases investor concerns over market accessibility.

The ban on short-selling stocks included in the BIST-50, an index of the biggest 50 companies, will be lifted as of Jan. 2, according to a decision published by the Capital Markets Board late Thursday. Restrictions remain in place on short-selling shares outside that index.

Lifting the ban was among options that Turkish officials considered to unwind so-called macroprudential measures, Bloomberg reported in October.

Turkey first banned short-selling of some shares in 2020. Restrictions were later eased but following deadly earthquakes in 2023, they were expanded to cover the entire market.

“This is long-awaited good news that will help the market work more effectively,” said Can Oksun, a senior trader at Global Securities in Istanbul.

Short-selling is essentially a bet that shares will fall. Short-sellers borrow stocks and sell them, expecting their price to decline. If it does, the short-seller buys them back at the lower price and pockets the difference.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.