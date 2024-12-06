Vance, Trump National Security Aides Meet Top Ukraine Official

(Bloomberg) -- A top Ukrainian official met with Vice President-elect JD Vance and members of President-elect Donald Trump’s national security team Thursday as Ukraine prepares for a major shift in US policy on its war with Russia, about to enter its fourth year.

Vance, a longtime critic of assistance to Ukraine, along with Representative Michael Waltz, Trump’s choice to be national security advisor, spoke with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Administration, in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been trying to overcome Trump’s skepticism of its defense against Russia in the closing days of the Biden administration.

An aide to retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, whom the president-elect has named as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, also attended the meeting, which was reported earlier by Politico.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly vowed to settle the conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, before even taking office. In writings over the past year, Kellogg has proposed a path forward that offers an indication of how Trump might try to fulfill that promise.

He has called for compelling Ukraine to enter talks with Russia by threatening to cut off arms supplies. But he’s also suggested keeping up support if Ukraine pursues diplomacy so it can negotiate from a position of strength.

The Trump transition did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.

“Washington, New York, Florida. Two days of meetings with key members of @realDonaldTrump’s team and U.S. business circles. No names yet — a gentleman’s agreement,” Yermak said in a post on X.

Yermak also met with Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, according to National Security Council spokesperson. They discussed the recent rush of further American military assistance to Ukraine, economic pressure on Russia, the Ukrainian military’s manpower shortages and support for the country’s economy, the spokesperson said.

