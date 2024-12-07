Trump, Zelenskiy, Macron Hold Joint Meeting on Ukraine in Paris

(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on Saturday ahead of the reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame.

Macron had sought the meeting to try to initiate a discussion on ending the war in Ukraine, an official in Macron’s office said. The three leaders posed together for photographers at the Elysee Palace.

The visit to Paris is Trump’s first trip abroad to meet with world leaders since he won back the White House in November. Macron welcomed him with a red-carpet arrival ceremony at the palace and a show of solidarity as the two men shook hands and embraced in front of photographers.

“We’ve had a good time together and we had a lot of success, really great success, working together on defense and offense, too,” Trump said in brief comments to reporters at the start of the meeting. “It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now and we’ll be talking about that.”

Shortly before arriving at the presidential palace, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform about the war in Syria, where rebels opposed to President Bashar Al-Assad have made rapid advances. A withdrawal of its troops that are helping back Assad might be “the best thing that can happen” to Russia, he said.

The US, he added, “should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight.”

Trump came to Paris at a turbulent time for France’s government, which was toppled on Dec. 4 by lawmakers in a no-confidence vote.

Dozens of heads of state and government were expected to attend the weekend festivities. First Lady of the US Jill Biden and the UK’s Prince William were also scheduled to attend.

Notre-Dame is set to reopen to the public on Sunday.

