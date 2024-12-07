US Commits to $988 Million in New Ukraine Military Assistance

(Bloomberg) -- The US is committing an additional $988 million to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, including munitions for rocket systems and unmanned aerial systems, the Defense Department announced.

The aid by President Joe Biden’s administration is meant “to ensure Ukraine has the tools it needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said in a statement Saturday. It’s the administration’s 22nd package of security assistance to Ukraine.

The announcement came on the same day that President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris during Trump’s first foreign visit since he won reelection in November.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.