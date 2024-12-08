Biden Sees ‘Moment of Opportunity’ and Risk on Assad’s Ouster

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden hailed a “moment of historic opportunity” for Syria and the broader Middle East after the Syrian regime was toppled.

The early-morning ouster of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president whose country has suffered from a complicated and multi-layered civil war since the Arab Spring protests of 2011, is “also a moment of risk and uncertainty,” Biden said in remarks Sunday from the White House.

“We’re clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vaccum to reestablish its capabilities and create a safe haven.” Biden said. “We will not let that happen.”

About 900 US troops are deployed to Syria as part of a mission to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State,

The rapid advance of rebel groups in the past two weeks ended Assad’s rule since 2000, and more than a half-century of power by his family.

“At long last, the Assad regime has fallen” in a “fundamental act of justice,” Biden said. Assad had backing from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, but “all three of them are far weaker today than they were when I took office,” he said.

The president pointed to his administration’s policies of sanctions on the Assad regime, US military presence in Syria, and support for Israel’s actions to defend against Iran as an approach that has “shifted the balance of power in the Middle East,” helping to leave Assad backers Hezbollah, Iran, and Russia weaker.

Looking ahead, Biden pledged to support Syria’s neighbors — Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel against any threats arising from Syria; to focus on ensuring stability in eastern Syria and protecting US troops and Americans residing in-country; and engaging with all Syrian groups as they form a new government.

Biden faces a tight timeline for any action on Syria, as the administration keeps up heavy involvement in Israel’s multi-front war and prepares to pass the baton to President-elect Donald Trump, who has signaled a more isolationist stance in global conflicts, including Syria and the broader Middle East.

The mystery of Assad’s whereabouts was finally put to rest late Sunday. According to a Kremlin official familiar with the situation he has arrived in Moscow, and according to TASS state media he and his family were granted asylum.

