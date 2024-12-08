‘Disease X’ Outbreak Widens as UN Sends Health Team to Congo

(Bloomberg) -- More cases of a mysterious flu-like illness labeled “Disease X” were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the World Health Organization has dispatched a rapid response team to help investigate.

Since Oct. 24, 406 cases of an undiagnosed illness with symptoms of fever, headache, cough, runny nose and body ache were reported in the Panzi health zone in the southwestern province of Kwango, the WHO said Sunday in a statement. That’s up from 376 cases that health officials announced last week. Children younger than 5 have been most affected.

The United Nations health agency said it’s registered 31 deaths amid difficulties identifying fatalities linked to the outbreak, which is occurring in a remote, rural area that takes about 48 hours to reach by road from Kinshasa during the current rainy season. All severe cases were reported to be severely malnourished, further complicating efforts to determine an infectious source.

“These challenges, coupled with limited diagnostics in the region, have delayed the identification of the underlying cause,” the WHO said. “Teams are collecting samples for laboratory testing, providing a more detailed clinical characterization of the detected cases, investigating the transmission dynamics, and actively searching for additional cases, both within health facilities and at the community level.”

Acute pneumonia, influenza, Covid-19, measles and malaria are considered as potential causal factors based on the signs and symptoms of those afflicted, the WHO said, adding that response teams are helping to treat patients and raise awareness of the outbreak within affected communities.

Malaria is common in the area, and it may be causing or contributing to the cases, the United Nations health agency said. “Laboratory tests are underway to determine the exact cause. At this stage, it is also possible that more than one disease is contributing to the cases and deaths.”

