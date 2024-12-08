New NYPD Photo of CEO’s Killer Shows Him in Cab Used in Escape

(Bloomberg) -- The New York Police Department released new images of the suspected gunman in the killing of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, including one of him in a taxi that he used after the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect hailed the cab on the Upper West Side of Manhattan soon after gunning Thompson down on Wednesday morning. One photo showed him standing outside the vehicle, while another captured him peering through the partition that separates the driver and passengers.

Both the images released on Saturday had the suspect’s face partially concealed by a blue medical mask. Police believe the shooter directed the driver to a bus station in Washington Heights, where he boarded a long-distance bus to leave New York City.

These new photos came hours after a gray backpack retrieved in Central Park and matching the description of one carried by the gunman was found to contain only a jacket, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, provided no details about the jacket, such as whether it resembled one seen on surveillance footage around Manhattan.

The backpack has held the promise of offering further clues about the identity of the suspect who shot Thompson, 50, just before dawn on Wednesday outside the New York Hilton hotel in Midtown, Manhattan, where UnitedHealth Group Inc. was to host its investor day. Police say it appears to have been a targeted killing.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.