UnitedHealth to Report First Earnings Since Executive’s Murder

(Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. is set to report financial results Thursday, the first time its executives will speak publicly since the insurance unit’s chief Brian Thompson was killed last month.

Earnings reports are typically prosaic events watched closely by investors and analysts and largely unnoticed by the wider world. This one will have a different tenor since Thompson’s killing — and the harsh feelings about insurers that many people expressed after — pushed the company and its business practices into the spotlight.

Now, UnitedHealth will have to make the case to a skeptical public that it’s advancing its mission to “make the health system work better for everyone” while posting adjusted annual profits that analysts expect to be a record $25.6 billion in 2024.

Colleagues are mourning Thompson, even as they feel attacked and blindsided by a cultural reaction that frequently glorified the man charged with his murder. That poses deep questions about how UnitedHealth responds to the attention, along with more practical concerns, including who will take over the UnitedHealthcare insurance segment he ran.

The company isn’t planning to name a successor to take over Thompson’s role immediately, according to people familiar with management’s thinking who asked not to be named discussing internal deliberations.

“Losing him is significant,” said Jefferies analyst David Windley. “Obviously losing him in the way that they did is traumatic.”

UnitedHealth is known for having a deep bench of top managers. Each unit within the insurance segment — businesses that cover Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance — has its own CEO, executives who would logically be potential successors, Windley said.

The company’s share price hit a record high Nov. 11 after the US election on optimism that a Trump win would favor private insurers. But the stock has dropped 11% since Dec. 4, when the killing cut short an annual investor confab. In the same period, the S&P 500 Index has fallen 4%.

Another core question for investors is whether the enduring frustration over insurance denials and prior authorizations that exploded online after the killing will prompt any changes to how UnitedHealth operates.

“People correctly view them as a middleman — they are a layer in the system, and there’s an administrative cost for them to exist,” Windley said.

But without insurers trying to restrain costs, there’s little to prevent hospital, drug and physician fees “from going up faster,” Windley said. Drug companies have higher profit margins than insurers, but “for the most part, the public 1) doesn’t understand and 2) doesn’t care,” he added.

UnitedHealth wants to ensure that any changes it makes moving forward aren’t perceived to be in response to the killing. Insurance executives have received thousands of death threats, and the narrative that the company is acting in response risks encouraging copycats, the people familiar with management’s thinking said.

Rather, the company plans to point to actions it has already taken, aimed at reducing friction in the health-care system and frame future changes as a continuation of that work, the people said.

Investor Concerns

Last week, a faith-based investor pressed UnitedHealth to report on costs and risks “created by the company’s practices that limit or delay access to health care.” Shareholders from the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, which represents 300 institutional investors with $4 trillion in capital, “fear UHG’s practices may impair the value of their portfolios,” the group wrote.

UnitedHealth didn’t comment on the group’s proposal, which seeks to add a resolution on requesting such a report to the company’s proxy filing. The company typically responds to such proposals if they are included in the proxy.

Julie Utterback, an analyst with Morningstar, pointed to the center’s proposal as evidence of the questions UnitedHealth faces, not just from people online venting about insurers but from some of their own shareholders.

“Investors are very concerned about those practices and how they could affect the company’s performance in the long run, including client decisions to continue working with UnitedHealth and regulatory decisions that could eventually affect operations as well,” Utterback said in an email.

At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco this week, a small group of protesters invoked the “deny, delay, depose” language found on shell casings in Thompson’s killing.

The wave of anger at insurers that followed Thompson’s death presents an opportunity for the company to say, “it’s time for us to evaluate and reevaluate how we do things,” said Davia Temin, a communications expert and founder of Temin and Company.

“There’s a risk no matter what they do,” she said.

Washington Pressure

Health insurers and UnitedHealth in particular have faced escalating resistance in Washington during the Biden administration. The Department of Justice is challenging the company’s $3.3 billion deal to buy home health provider Amedisys Inc. The Federal Trade Commission is suing the company and two rivals over insulin costs. And a bipartisan group of lawmakers floated legislation to force the breakup of health-care conglomerates.

“They’ve never had this level of scrutiny and criticism, at least in my view, since Congress was debating what became the Affordable Care Act,” said Wendell Potter, a former communications executive at Cigna Group who became an intense critic of the industry.

He highlighted the company’s coming earnings call in a newsletter that reaches more than 15,000, hoping to draw public attention to the influence the company’s investors — and the pressure to meet quarterly financial targets — exert on health care.

“Very few people understand the role that Wall Street plays in our health-care system,” Potter said. “Wall Street plays an inordinate role, but people don’t know that.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.