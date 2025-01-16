UnitedHealth Patient Care Costs, Revenue Disappoint Street

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. shares fell after elevated medical costs persisted in the fourth quarter and revenue missed estimates.

The biggest US health insurer’s stock lost as much as 5.2% Thursday in New York, the most intraday in a month, and rivals including Elevance Health Inc. and Humana Inc. also declined.

UnitedHealth’s medical-loss ratio, the percentage of premiums paid out for patients’ care, rose to 87.6% in the fourth quarter, the health insurer said Thursday. Investors view a lower number more favorably. The cost ratio will be in the range of 86% to 87% in 2025, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 86%.

Higher medical expenses combined with stricter government payment policies have pressured US health insurers’ earnings for more than a year, and UnitedHealth’s results show no relief in sight. Investors are seeking assurance that the company’s cost outlook for 2025 is on target, RBC Capital Markets Ben Hendrix said in a research note.

UnitedHealth executives said they had captured the trends in their planning for the year ahead.

“Are we confident in the adequacy of our pricing for ’25? The answer is yes,” said Chief Financial Officer John Rex.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

UnitedHealth comments on utilization patterns and premium rates, including progress in aligning with Medicaid acuity, will be our focus on its 4Q earnings call, to gauge whether the assumptions underlying the maintained 2025 forecast are too conservative. Premium revenue coming in 2.5% below consensus was behind the 4Q miss on adjusted operating income, despite lower medical costs.

— Glen Losev, BI analyst. Read the research here.

UnitedHealth is the sector’s first company to report quarterly results and seen as a bellwether for the industry. Specialty drugs and hospital billing practices drove up medical costs, the company said, factors that it also called out in October.

Still, its adjusted earnings were above Wall Street’s expectations. Profit was $6.81 a share in the quarter, the company said, compared with the $6.71 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Revenue of $100.8 billion was slightly lower than projections.

Rebate Change

The Federal Trade Commission has been probing pharmacy benefit managers’ handling of rebates, one of the price concessions that the middlemen negotiate with drugmakers on the behalf of employers and other clients. UnitedHealth said its pharmacy benefit management unit, Optum Rx, would move to pass through 100% of drug manufacturer rebates to commercial clients like unions and employers by 2028.

The company aims to defuse a long-standing argument in Washington that PBMs drive up drug prices because they retain a percentage of rebate payments drugmakers make after prescriptions are filled.

“We want to take that off the table and be very clear we always want the lowest net cost drug,” Patrick Conway, Optum Rx’s CEO, said Thursday in an interview.

However, PBMs retain other fees collected from drugmakers that are tied to the list price of the medication. UnitedHealth declined to say whether it would also pass this money through to clients, or if it would still be retained by the PBM.

“We want lower list prices for drugs, including for costly drugs like GLP-1s,” he said.

Response to Shooting

UnitedHealth was struck by tragedy when one of its top executives was murdered on Dec. 4 outside an investor conference in New York. This morning’s earning’s call was the first time its executives have addressed the public since the incident.

The shooting and online reaction to it focused attention on industry practices like claims denials and prior authorizations. UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty acknowledged frustration with the US health-care system and said UnitedHealth was in a position to help reduce friction for consumers.

Less than half of 1% of claims are rejected for clinical reasons, Witty said, but some hit snags when they’re sent to the wrong place or lack correct documentation. The company is working on technology to improve those processes and on speeding approvals for requests for care in Medicare plans, he said.

(Updates with earnings call comments, PBM executive’s comments in first two sections.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.