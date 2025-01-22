Abbott Recovers After First-Quarter Outlook Misses Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Abbott Laboratories is forecasting lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings but full-year profit in line with Wall Street estimates as the health care company points to strong demand for its medical devices as a growth driver this year.

For the first quarter, the device and diagnostics maker projected adjusted per-share earnings between $1.05 and $1.09, below the $1.11 a share expected by analysts. Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford sought to reassure investors, telling them on a call that the forecast “is very much aligned to what it was in 2024, it’s very much aligned to what it was pre-Covid.”

The company’s shares were up less than 1% at 10:12 a.m. in New York.

Adjusted earnings for the year will be $5.05 to $5.25 a share, the Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said Wednesday, roughly in line with the $5.16 per share average estimate from analysts.

Given strong demand for the company’s structural heart devices and continuous glucose monitors last year, Abbott’s 2025 guidance “could be set up for upward revisions throughout the year,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matt Henriksson said.

Abbott’s device business has been a bright spot as litigation over its baby formula products and declining demand for its Covid tests have dragged on shares.

The company’s continuous glucose monitors, used by diabetics to help track their sugar levels, were a key growth driver in 2024 and are expected to continue boosting sales. They were originally designed for diabetics, but Abbott recently launched an over-the-counter version for everyday consumers.

Fourth-quarter sales were $10.97 billion, Abbott said, in line with the $11 billion that Wall Street projected. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.34 a share, meeting the average analyst estimate.

The diagnostic unit continued to contend with waning Covid-19 testing, but the company saw increased demand for rapid flu, strep and RSV tests.

