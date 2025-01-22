Goldman Sachs Promotes Its Next Generation: 3 Women, 14 Men

The Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York, US, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on January 15. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- With a flurry of promotions, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. turned the spotlight on 17 executives this month, placing some atop key businesses and adding them all to the firm’s prestigious management committee.

The intended message: This is the next generation of leaders.

Yet, only three are women — and only one in a revenue-generating role.

This wasn’t the sort of outcome envisioned for the mid-2020s when David Solomon became chief executive officer more than six years ago. He underlined his commitment to addressing Wall Street’s gender gap by spending his first day on the job at a summit for women in business leadership.

But since then, their underrepresentation has remained a sore spot at his firm.

Early last year, Beth Hammack, once seen as a prospect for cracking the ceiling as a potential chief financial officer, left. She later took over the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and is now seen as a contender for Fed chair.

In November, Goldman advanced the largest group of women ever to its most senior rank, partner. But because the broader class was so big, they were a smaller proportion of the pool — just 27% — than in the prior round two years earlier.

Goldman’s latest moves, announced Tuesday, shook up the banking and markets division. That included naming tech and media dealmaker Kim Posnett one of three new global co-heads of its investment banking business. The perch atop such a dominant franchise cements her status as one of the most senior women on Wall Street.

Goldman also named six men to lead stock and fixed-income trading, and two more to handle client coverage in trading. And in a revamp last week, it appointed a pair of men to head a newly formed capital solutions group.

Those and other appointments mean that within less than two weeks, Goldman has almost doubled its management committee to 41 people from 24 — a surge that also risks diluting each person’s voice rather than empowering new recruits.

There are now nine women in the elite group, up from six.

“Nearly a quarter of the Management Committee members are women, and this year brought our largest class of female partners ever,” Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Jennifer Zuccarelli said in an emailed statement. “We’ll continue to focus on elevating our most talented employees.”

The two other women joining the committee are Kathleen Connolly, global director of internal audit, and Marie Louise Kirk, chief administrative officer for Asia-Pacific. Both already held those jobs, which help drive operations and efficiency savings across the bank, but rarely pave a path to reach the very top roles.

“Implying that there’s a two-class system of senior women is offensive,” Zuccarelli said.

The elevation of so many men atop Goldman’s profit engines means that the representation of women on the committee has shrunk to 22% from 25%.

The rest of the industry isn’t much better.

Rival JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the closest to parity at the senior level, where women make up 47% of its operating committee, its website shows. At Bank of America Corp., the executive team is 29% women. At Morgan Stanley, women constitute 25% of operating committee. And at Citigroup Inc. — the only major US bank to have a female CEO — they’re 17% of the executive management team.

At asset management firms like Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Inc., to which Goldman increasingly compares itself, the proportions are even lower than the standard in the banking industry.

Across corporate America more broadly, women make up 29% of C-suite positions, up from 17% in 2015, according to a 2024 survey of companies by by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Co. That’s despite observed financial benefits for companies to diversify. Firms in developed markets that lead in diversity have outperformed laggards by 2% to 5% since 2018 on an annual basis, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

At Goldman, the dearth of women atop revenue-generating businesses has contributed to its increasingly rare status among the largest US banks: It has never had a woman as CEO, chair, president or chief financial officer.

Diversification Efforts

It all echoes what Wall Street women have been saying for years about inequality inside the industry — even as banks pledged to do better and sought to boost diversity beyond just gender.

There are signs Goldman’s pipeline is slowly diversifying. The most recent class of promotions to managing director, in 2023, had the highest percentage of women in the firm’s history — at 31%.

Banks including Goldman and JPMorgan are also facing pressure from the other direction. Right-leaning activists are privately pushing them to shrink or eliminate their diversity efforts, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

Atop Goldman, Solomon has made numerous public pledges to advance women and improve inclusivity, telling US Congress in April 2019 that a “core part” of his CEO tenure would be defined by such progress. Early in 2023, his bank agreed to pay $215 million to put an end to a long-running class-action lawsuit that accused the bank of underpaying women.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.