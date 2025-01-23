Activist Mantle Ridge Wins Three Board Seats at Air Products

Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Air Products, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas, US, on Monday, March 18, 2024. More than 7,000 people are headed to Houston to attend the conference with a key question in mind: How to meet increasing demand for power amid the transition to clean energy.

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Mantle Ridge has won three seats on the board of hydrogen supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Products shareholders voted to elect Mantle Ridge nominees Paul Hilal, Dennis Reilley and Andrew Evans to the company’s board at an annual investor meeting on Thursday, according to a statement that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Hilal is Mantle Ridge’s founder.

Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products’s chief executive officer, has lost his seat on the board. He remains CEO at the moment.

Shares in Air Products were up about 1% at 11:49 a.m. in New York, giving the company a market value of roughly $71 billion. Mantle Ridge has a stake of more than $1 billion investment in Air Products. Reuters reported earlier that Mantle Ridge was set to win the board seats. A spokesperson for Mantle Ridge declined to comment.

Pennsylvania-based Air Products earlier this month outlined a succession plan amid its battle with Mantle Ridge. It said at the time that it was “committed” to announcing a new president by March 31 and expected to transition to a new CEO within three months of the individual joining.

Hilal was previously a senior partner at Pershing Square Capital Management. It was Pershing Square that pressured Air Products to replace its former CEO with Ghasemi in 2014.

Air Products’s shares have risen more than 150% with Ghasemi at the helm, compared to an increase of over 200% in the S&P 500 during the period. Mantle Ridge has been critical of Air Products’s spending under Ghasemi, as well as the company’s succession planning.

The activist has proposed Eduardo Menezes, a former executive at chemicals company Linde Plc, as a replacement for Ghasemi, and Reilley as a new chairman. Air Products has deemed both candidates to be unqualified.

Major proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co., have come out in support of Mantle Ridge candidates.

Air Products’s shareholders on Thursday also voted to elect Tonit Calaway, Lisa Davis, Jessica Trocchi Graziano, Bhavesh Patel, Wayne Smith and Alfred Stern to the company’s board.

“We appreciate the engagement and dialogue we have had with all our shareholders throughout this process and reiterate our commitment to delivering meaningful, long-term value,” Air Products said in a statement.

(Adds details on Mantle Ridge campaign throughout.)

