American Air Sees Surprise Loss in Break From Bullish Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- American Airlines Group Inc. warned of a surprise loss to start the year as it tries to win back business travelers and battle high costs, disappointing investors following a string of bullish forecasts from other large carriers.

The airline expects an adjusted loss of as much as 40 cents a share in the first quarter, the carrier said in a statement that also detailed 2024 results. Analysts had expected a 1-cent profit on average for the current period, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The weak guidance contrasts with robust outlooks from rivals United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc., which are capitalizing on strong demand for winter trips to Europe, higher domestic ticket prices and rising business travel. American is still grappling with fallout from its ill-fated corporate sales strategy, as well as non-fuel expenses rising more than expected this quarter.

American’s shares fell as much as 10% as of 12:26 p.m. in New York, the biggest intraday decline since May 29.

“The revenue outlook looks bright, but non-fuel costs are expected above our estimates and consensus,” TD Cowen analyst Tom Fitzgerald said in a note.

Costly new labor contracts and plans to lean more on its fleet of regional aircraft for shorter routes will push up American’s expenses. The carrier is more reliant than some competitors on the smaller planes, which cost more to operate on a seat-mile basis than bigger jets, due to American’s strategy to feed passengers from small- and medium-sized cities to its Sun Belt hubs.

American’s total flight capacity will be flat to down 2% in the quarter, while the average number of seats per plane also will decline, both of which will raise the cost of flying each seat a mile.

The carrier expects non-fuel expenses to rise by a high single-digit percentage this quarter, compared with 3.6% growth expected by analysts. Unit costs will increase in the mid-single digits for the full year, the company said.

Regional Plans

Devon May, American’s chief financial officer, acknowledged that the carrier’s shift toward greater use of its regional fleet could have been communicated better to investors. Those jets are better suited to service the broad network of smaller airports that feed its hubs, and will pay dividends in the long term, he said.

“From an earnings perspective, especially over a long period of time, having those regional jets up in the air is going to be a fantastic thing,” he said in an interview.

He also said that American is seeing the same strong demand for transatlantic travel early in the year as United and Delta. American’s year-over-year unit revenue in the region “is going to be really exceptional,” he said.

Some analysts suggested Thursday’s sell off in American’s shares was overdone.

“We would be a buyer in the pullback in American this morning,” Conor Cunningham, a Melius Research analyst, said in a report. “American has many ways to outperform its initial outlook for 2025,” including its revised credit-card deal with Citigroup Inc. and a faster-than-expected rebound in corporate bookings, he said.

‘Decent Chance’

American has been working for months to win back business customers that fled after it pushed them to book directly with the airline, rather than third-party travel managers. Corporate clients, travel management companies and agencies protested restrictive changes the carrier imposed as part of the ill-fated effort, which American has said would cost it $1.5 billion in revenue.

The airline has been on an “apology tour” to repair those relationships, American Chief Strategy Officer Steve Johnson said on the carrier’s earnings call. And there’s a “decent chance” the carrier may fully recover that lost business before the end of this year as planned, he said.

The airline has secured new agreements with 30 major travel management companies, providing incentives and discounts that will be “real drivers” of improvement in this year’s first half, Johnson said. American earlier rolled back changes to make sure companies and their travel managers had full access to flight schedules and range of fares and to restore loyalty program benefits. It also added back sales account managers and support staff.

American’s historic share of indirect booking revenue was down 9% in the fourth quarter, and it expects an improvement of 2 percentage points this quarter.

