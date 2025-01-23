Ford to recall over 270,000 U.S. vehicles over battery concern, NHTSA says

Unsold 2024 Bronco Sports sit at a Ford dealership in Broomfield, Colo., on Jan. 21, 2024. (David Zalubowski / AP Photo)

Ford Motor is recalling 272,817 vehicles in the United States on concerns over battery failure, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

The recall affects certain 2021-23 Bronco Sport and 2022-23 Maverick vehicles.

The 12-volt battery may experience degradation and suddenly fail, which can result in a loss of electrical accessories, including the hazard lights, or cause a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the 12-volt battery free of charge, it said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)