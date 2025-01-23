GE Aerospace Tops Profit Estimates, Plans $7 Billion Buyback

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. exceeded Wall Street expectations for profit and sales in the final months of the year as the jet engine maker worked through supply-chain limitations and capitalized on a strong maintenance backlog.

Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings were $1.32 a share, the manufacturer said Thursday in a statement. Analysts had predicted $1.04 on average in estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted revenue was $9.9 billion. The company, known as GE Aerospace, also announced plans to repurchase $7 billion of stock in 2025 and increase the dividend by 30%.

The results show how the company is navigating an industry beset by supply-chain woes and issues at one of its largest customers, planemaker Boeing Co. GE Aerospace has become more tightly focused on aviation following Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp’s breakup of the storied conglomerate, shedding both its power and health-care operations.

GE Aerospace’s shares rose 7.5% as of 7:39 a.m. before regular trading in New York, which would be the biggest gain since April if it holds into the regular session. The stock surged 64% last year, far out pacing the advance of the S&P 500 Index.

Culp said he’s optimistic about the company’s prospects this year, citing rising orders and a heightened focus on domestic production under President Donald Trump.

“On balance the new administration is going to be clearly focused on innovation, clearly focused on manufacturing, clearly focused on national security,” Culp said in an interview. “Those are all good dynamics for GE Aerospace.”

Culp said that GE Aerospace’s team is in frequent contact with the new administration but he hadn’t had any meetings personally yet.

GE Aerospace forecast adjusted earnings this year of $5.10 to $5.45 a share, compared with analysts’ average expectation of $5.35. Free cash flow, a closely watched metric for investors, will be as much as $6.8 billion, ahead of estimates.

Debt Reduction

The company has made steady progress reducing its debt under Culp, to around $20 billion from over $100 billion in 2018, with a ratings upgrade possible in the medium term, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Recent supplier challenges, caused by smaller manufacturers struggling to replace skilled laborers post pandemic, are extending the service life of its CFM56 engine, boosting its maintenance business. The company could get a boost this year as Boeing increases deliveries of aircraft outfitted with GE Aerospace engines.

GE Aerospace is continuing to test new technologies, including its hypersonic engines, with its engineering team completing a ground test at its high-speed propulsion testing facility last year.

(Updates with CEO comments beginning in fifth paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.