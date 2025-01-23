GM recalls nearly 6,000 electric vehicles in Canada

GM is recalling certain 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV all-wheel drive electric vehicles. (Courtesy of General Motors via AP)

General Motors is recalling nearly 6,000 Chevrolet Equinox electric vehicles in Canada because of a braking defect.

The problem stems from an incorrect brake control module software, GM said.

The issue may cause the adaptive cruise control to fail to engage the brakes as expected, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the U.S. auto safety regulator.

“We’re working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible through software calibration updates,” a GM spokesperson said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Thursday.

In Canada, 5,599 vehicles were affected, GM said. The recall also affects 2,890 vehicles in the United States.

Only all-wheel drive 2025 models without the Super Cruise feature were affected, GM said.

The company advises consumers to contact their local dealership if they require support.

Dealers will update the software calibration in the brake system control module for affected vehicles free of charge, GM said.

With files from Reuters