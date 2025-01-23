Red Bull Touts Record Profit in 2024 With Growth Slowing

(Bloomberg) -- Red Bull GmbH said it reached record revenue and operating profits last year despite weathering the slowest pace of growth in four years.

The Austrian company’s net sales rose 6.4% in 2024 to €11.2 billion ($11.7 billion), according to selected metrics published on its website. It sold 12.7 billion cans of its caffeinated beverage, up 4.4% from 2023.

At the same time, the company added more than 2,000 employees, with its headcount nearing 20,000. It has expanded to 178 countries since its founding in 1987.

Red Bull’s beverage sales continue to be the main driver of growth even as the company expands its portfolio of sports investments. Sponsorship payments to sport stars exceeded €1 billion for the first time in 2022.

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship title last year for a racing team owned by Red Bull. The company owns soccer teams in Germany, New York and Brazil, and has taken a majority stake in the BORA-Hansgrohe road cycling team.

As a closely held company that doesn’t have financial debt or publicly issue securities, Red Bull offers insight into its operations largely through the annual reports it files to Austria’s corporate registry, and the information on its website.

Traditional energy-drink makers are facing fierce competition from peers marketing sugar-free products to health-conscious customers. In its largest market, the US, Red Bull steadied its share at 36% last year, according to Circana data.

Mark Mateschitz, son of the company’s late founder, received a €395 million dividend last year based on his 49% stake. Members of the Thai Yoovidhya family own the remaining 51%.

“Our plans for growth and investment in 2025 are once again very ambitious, envisage a continued upward trend, and — as always at Red Bull — will be financed from the operative cash flow,” the company said.

