Novo Shares Soar as Experimental Shot Shows 22% Weight Loss

Analyst Evan Seigerman shares his hot picks in biopharma stocks: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Structure Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S rose the most since August 2023 after its experimental shot delivered as much as 22% weight loss in an early-stage trial, boosting investors’ hopes for the drugmaker’s pipeline.

The results put Novo back into the hotly contested race for which drugmaker can deliver the most weight loss from a next-generation product. The shares rose as much as 14% in Copenhagen, after falling almost 20% in the past 12 months through Thursday’s close, while rival Eli Lilly & Co.’s fell 1.2% before US markets opened.

Novo is in need of pipeline wins after a difficult few weeks marked by disappointing clinical trial data from another drug and the US government’s decision to target blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy for price cuts. Although still in the early stages of testing, Novo’s newer experimental drug, amycretin, is seen as crucial to its ability to compete with potential new entries to the market.

“This news finally breaks the tide of negative sentiment” for Novo, said Emily Field, a London-based analyst for Barclays. The data was “on par with the best” results delivered so far at this stage for weight-loss shots, she said.

Patients who took a once-weekly shot of amycretin lost the most weight on the highest dose, after 36 weeks of treatment. Those who got a placebo shot gained 2%. Side effects were in line with other weight-loss drugs, Novo said Friday.

Friday’s results suggest the new Novo compound could spur even more weight loss than Lilly’s retatrutide, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The Lilly compound had set the bar for experimental weight-loss drugs, with Novo struggling to prove that its candidates could measure up.

Though the two companies’ next-generation compounds haven’t been tested head-to-head, comparing a similar time point in the separate trials suggests amycretin spurred more weight loss versus placebo than the Lilly compound, BI analyst Michael Shah said.

The result “reinvigorates” Novo’s ability to challenge Lilly, he said.

Unlike Novo’s CagriSema, which fell short of Novo’s expectations in a bigger trial last month, amycretin combines two mechanisms for weight loss in a single molecule. It mimics both GLP-1 — the ingredient that powers Ozempic and Wegovy — and another gut hormone called amylin. CagriSema also included both, but in two different compounds that Novo was forced to package in a complex dual-chamber injector. Novo is also studying a pill version of amycretin.

Danish biotech Zealand Pharma A/S, which is also developing medicines that rely on amylin, rose as much as 8.1%, the most intraday since November.

--With assistance from Lisa Pham.

