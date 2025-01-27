Archegos CFO Gets Eight Years in Prison for Defrauding Banks

Patrick Halligan, former chief financial officer of Archegos Capital Management, exits federal court in New York, US, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Halligan and Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang were found guilty of criminal charges stemming from the firm's 2021 collapse, concluding a two-month trial that captivated Wall Street.

(Bloomberg) -- Former Archegos Capital Management CFO Patrick Halligan was sentenced to eight years in prison for defrauding banks ahead of and during the 2021 collapse of Bill Hwang’s $36 billion family office.

Halligan’s sentence Monday was considerably lower than the 18 years Hwang received in November. Though both men were convicted last July of misleading banks into providing Archegos with billions of dollars in trading capacity, Hwang was also found guilty of market manipulation.

US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said Halligan, 48, deserved a lower a sentence than Hwang, whom he called the “dynamic force of Archegos.” The chief financial officer “understood the consequences, but he didn’t instigate them,” the judge said.

Halligan told the judge he was sorry for his actions and for their effect on his family. “This process has been humbling in ways I could not have imagined,” he said during his sentencing in Manhattan federal court.

The prosecution agreed that Halligan was less culpable than Hwang, though Assistant US Attorney Andrew Thomas told the judge that the CFO’s role was “extraordinary” and necessary for the scheme to unfold.

Former Archegos risk head and cooperating witness Scott Becker testified at trial that Halligan trained him to lie to banks about the firm’s financial condition to maximize its available credit. When Archegos’ downward spiral began, Halligan came up with talking points to try to stave off the banks’ margin calls. Hwang’s firm was experiencing “a liquidity issue, not a solvency one,” Becker said he and others were instructed to tell counterparties.

Archegos’ crash contributed to the downfall of Credit Suisse Group AG, and led to billions of dollars in losses at other banks, including Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings.

Both prosecutors and Halligan’s lawyers had recommended Hellerstein impose an eight-year sentence. In urging the judge not to hand down a longer prison term, defense lawyers pointed to the fact that the main Archegos victims were large Wall Street banks. They contrasted them with the “vulnerable individual victims such as Holocaust survivors” that were the victims of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme. Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

Halligan’s lawyer, Mary Mulligan, praised his “essential goodness” and pointed to health issues with his children, the loss of his career and the loss of his good reputation in urging Hellerstein to sanction the eight-year prison recommendation agreed with the government.

At trial, Halligan’s lawyers tried to argue that he pushed back on reckless trading at Archegos. They also suggested that Becker’s testimony was motivated by personal animosity towards his former bosses. In 2018, Becker wrote in an email that he wished Halligan would die in a plane crash. Two years later, he suggested the he would like to see both Hwang and Halligan “die painful, slow deaths” from Covid.

Becker was one of two former Archegos employees who took the stand as star witnesses for the government. Former head trader William Tomita testified about how Hwang manipulated markets by directing his team to try to reach price targets that often changed minute by minute, using “very aggressive” algorithmic trading techniques to dominate trading in a handful of stocks.

Becker and Tomita have not yet been sentenced. They are hoping for lenient treatment based on their cooperation with the government.

Like Hwang, Halligan was granted bail to appeal his conviction.

Hwang, a devout Christian, received support from fellow evangelicals during his trial and sentencing. On Monday, before the hearing began, Joseph “Chip” Skowron, a onetime hedge fund manager who served time in prison for insider trading, led about two dozen of Halligan’s family members and friends in prayer.

Skowron told the judge at his 2011 sentencing that he had turned his life over to Christ and was looking forward to “healing” in prison.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-240, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

