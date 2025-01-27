AT&T Shares Soar as Wireless, Fiber Customers Top Estimates

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street projections, including better-than-expected increases in mobile-phone customers and fiber-based internet subscribers, driven by seasonal promotions and bundled product offerings.

The Dallas-based carrier notched revenue of $32.3 billion in the period, a 1% increase over last year and slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. It also reported 482,000 new monthly mobile subscribers, ahead of the 442,000 anticipated by analysts. AT&T shares rose 6.3% to $24.14 at the close in New York, their highest since May 2021.

“More customers are choosing and staying with AT&T,” Chief Executive Officer John Stankey said Monday on a call with investors.

Reports by both AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc., which posted better-than-expected results last week, show both phone companies are making progress in key areas: mobile, fiber and fixed wireless service — a fast-growing home internet service that uses new 5G networks. T-Mobile US Inc., the third major wireless player, reports results on Jan. 29.

AT&T said adjusted earnings totaled 54 cents a share, unchanged from a year ago, but ahead of analysts’ estimates of 50 cents. The company added 307,000 customers to its fiber-optic internet service, ahead of analysts’ expectations for 266,000, as the business rebounded from a strike in the third quarter.

Stankey highlighted the role the company’s planned copper network retirement will play in delivering savings later this year from legacy technology that costs $6 billion to operate annually.

The carrier has received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to substitute a wireless home phone for copper landlines in some areas, and AT&T will ask for the regulator’s blessing in coming months to stop selling legacy products in about a fourth of its service area.

AT&T Chief Financial Officer Pascal Desroches said gains in new fiber and home wireless customers “more than offset” losses from the waning copper landline service in the fourth quarter.

At a December investor day, AT&T forecast sustained growth over the next three years, including double-digit percentage gains in earnings in 2027. The company reiterated 2025 profit guidance of $1.97 to $2.07 a share, excluding some items. That number was $1.95 a share in 2024.

The forecast shared in December excluded AT&T’s ownership of satellite-TV service DirecTV. The company expects to complete the sale of that business in the first half of 2025, returning to its roots as a telecom provider. AT&T shares rose 36% last year.

