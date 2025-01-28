JetBlue Shares Tumble on Disappointing Outlook, Rising Costs

(Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. shares had a record plunge after the carrier forecast weaker-than-expected revenue and higher costs for the coming year.

Employee compensation and aircraft maintenance expenses are rising faster than analysts projected, and the carrier will have more planes grounded this year than last because of a previously disclosed engine manufacturing defect.

JetBlue’s stock fell as much as 28% in New York trading on Tuesday, its biggest drop since going public in 2002.

The outlook is a setback to Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty’s turnaround plans after two failed attempts to broaden JetBlue’s network through tie-ups with other carriers. Geraghty has launched a program called JetForward to restore profits, including eliminating money-losing routes, ending flights to 15 cities, and trimming or suspending services to South America and Europe. The airline also recently offered voluntary severance packages to eligible pilots.

“We are focused on the long term and getting JetBlue back to sustained profitability,” Geraghty said on a conference call to discuss the results. “It’s just going to take some time.”

JetBlue’s costs to fly each seat a mile, an industry gauge of efficiency, will climb as much as 7% this year excluding fuel, outpacing analysts’ estimates. In the first quarter, those costs are expected to rise as much as 10%.

Cost pressures excluding fuel are expected to be most elevated in the first quarter and ease later in the year, Tom Fitzgerald, a TD Cowen analyst, said in a report.

The average number of JetBlue planes grounded by the defect in engines made by RTX Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney unit will increase to the mid- to high-teens this year, up from 11 in 2024, Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley said. While the carrier is in negotiations for reimbursement, groundings will continue potentially through 2026.

The company’s fourth-quarter loss was 21 cents a share, better than analysts expected. Revenue was $2.28 billion, just over Wall Street projections on winter holiday travel that was higher than the carrier expected, particularly in international and cross-country routes.

Geraghty shifted JetBlue’s strategy after the carrier was dealt back-to-back setbacks when federal courts blocked its planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines Inc. and broke up a joint venture with American Airlines Group Inc. Geraghty said Tuesday that JetBlue is talking with “a number of carriers” about possible ventures. The courts, she said, have laid out a framework under which such tie-ups would be acceptable.

American Airlines Group Inc. last week warned of a surprise loss this quarter, in part due to higher operating costs. The guidance contrasted with robust outlooks from rivals United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc.

Unlike United and Delta, JetBlue isn’t seeing strong demand from the winter holidays carrying over into first-quarter results. JetBlue says that’s because it’s more focused on leisure travelers who stick closer to home once school resumes and not on corporate business.

