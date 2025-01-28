Royal Caribbean Jumps on Profit Outlook, River Cruise Launch

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares climbed after it reported a full-year profit forecast that blew past expectations as cruise demand continues to ramp up. It also announced its first foray into the river cruise market.

Adjusted earnings for this year will be $14.35 to $14.65 per share, representing a 23% jump in profits and surpassing the average analyst estimate of $14.32. Despite higher prices, booking rates have reached all-time highs to start the year thanks to “WAVE season” — the busiest time of year, the company said in a statement.

For the fourth-quarter, Royal reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.63 compared with an average analyst estimate of $1.50. Revenue came in at $3.76 billion, inline with expectations.

All three ocean cruise companies were in the top-five best performing stocks in the S&P 500 Index following the announcement, with Royal leading the pack at 12.1%. That is its best intraday performance since October 2022. Peers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Corp. each climbed 7%.

The company also announced plans to launch a river cruise business through its luxury Celebrity Cruise line. The brand will launch in 2027 with 10 ships ordered and bookings to start later this year. Viking Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest operator of river cruises, sank as much as 6.3% before paring losses.

The company went on to emphasize that this was just its first move into this market. “We are very intentional with our words, the word put in front of it was ‘initial order’ of 10 ships,” Chief Executive Officer Jason Liberty said during a call with analysts. “This is not a hobby for us.”

The first two ships should arrive in 2027, with four more coming in each successive year, though Liberty expects to have placed more orders before the launch date.

Royal’s initial fleet will pale in comparison to Viking’s 82 river ships currently in operation, Truist Securities Managing Director Patrick Scholes wrote in a note following the announcement.

The river business won’t make significant contributions for the time being, said Scholes, who has a buy rating on the stock, while estimating the total cost for all 10 ships was around $300 million.

The vacation operator has set aside $5 billion this year for capital expenditures aimed at expanding its fleet and closing on its Puerto Costa Maya port deal, which is announced last year. That acquisition should close in the first half of 2025, Chief Financial Officer Naftali Holtz said during the call.

