Amazon Cuts Dozens of Corporate Jobs in Latest Round of Layoffs

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off dozens of people in its communications department, the latest culling of the corporate workforce amid executives’ efforts to cut costs and reduce bureaucracy.

“Following a recent review, we’re making some changes to the Communications & Corporate Responsibility organization to help us move faster, increase ownership, strengthen our culture, and bring teams closer to customers,” Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said in an emailed statement. “As part of these changes, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles. We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we’re committed to supporting affected employees through their transitions.”

Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has axed tens of thousands of corporate jobs and killed a variety of moonshot projects since succeeding founder Jeff Bezos in 2021.

Amazon initiated its biggest-ever corporate job cuts in 2022, which ultimately affected 27,000 positions across the company. There has since been a series of smaller rounds of layoffs targeting particular departments and roles.

A mandate for corporate workers to report to the office five days a week this year was seen by many employees as a way to force resignations without going through the expense of layoffs despite Jassy’s assertions that the effort was about reinforcing the company’s culture.

When Jassy announced the RTO mandate in September, he also set a goal for executives to reorganize their business units to reduce the ratio of managers to “individual contributors” by the end of March.

