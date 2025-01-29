BMO, Porter Airlines and Mastercard announce new VIPorter credit card

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

BMO, Porter Airlines and Mastercard are launching a new credit card option for travellers looking to earn points for the airline’s reward program VIPorter.

They say the new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit card suite will help travellers earn VIPorter points through everyday purchases.

The new card is expected to be available this spring.

Porter president Kevin Jackson says the launch is the first of many changes that will create value and recognition for VIPorter members.

The companies say the new card will allow VIPorter members to earn points for redemption across Porter’s network, as well as introduce the redemption of points on Porter’s growing list of airline partners.

Porter has been growing its network across North America and signing deals with other airlines including a joint venture with Air Transat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.