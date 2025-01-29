Cargill to Cut 1,100 Workers With Arkansas Turkey Plant Closure

(Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc. will shutter a turkey-processing plant in Arkansas, cutting about 1,100 jobs amid a downturn in both turkey and the broader agricultural sector.

The closure in Springdale is planned for August, and Cargill will shift production to facilities in Missouri and Virginia, the company said in a Wednesday statement. The decision was first reported by Reuters.

“It is the right move to make for the future of our turkey business,” Cargill, the world’s biggest commodity trader, said in the statement. “Turkey remains an essential part of Cargill’s protein portfolio.”

Cargill, which also produces beef and processes crops such as corn and soybeans, late last year announced plans to cut about 5% of its 164,000-strong workforce. The Minneapolis-based firm and others in the industry have been squeezed by low crop prices that have hit earnings.

