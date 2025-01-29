T-Mobile Shares Jump 9% on Subscriber Gains, Upbeat Outlook

Sam McHugh, head of telecom equity research at BNP Paribas, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss T-Mobile and top ideas in U.S. telcos.

(Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections, benefiting from continued growth in wireless subscribers and home internet customers.

The company added 903,000 monthly phone customers, T-Mobile said in a statement Wednesday, beating the 865,000 average of analysts’ estimates. Earnings per share rose to $2.57, compared with estimates of $2.29 a share.

The company expects to gain between 5.5 million and 6 million new monthly customers in 2025. It added 6.1 million in 2024.

“2025 is poised to be even more exciting, and because of this, we’re issuing the strongest start-of-year postpaid net additions guide in our history,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert said in the statement.

The shares climbed more than 9%, the most in almost three years.

Sievert previously sought to temper enthusiasm for the quarter in early December. He said the company was confident in its forecast but that business in the period would be “back-end loaded.” In the past week, AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, Sievert said the industry is experiencing robust demand.

“We’re the best house in a great neighborhood,” he said. “I don’t need for our competitors to fail in order for us to succeed. We are taking share, but also the market is vibrant and growing.”

Fourth-quarter total revenue at T-Mobile rose to $21.9 billion, compared with estimates of $21.3 billion. The company added 428,000 high-speed internet customers, compared with the 409,000 forecast by analysts.

“Every quarter we see a little bit of ebbs and flows in terms of high-speed internet,” Chief Financial Officer Peter Osvaldik said. “That relative mix changes quarter to quarter. In Q4, we saw strong demand for our high-speed broadband product from existing customers.”

The company also hopes its expansion into satellite mobile connectivity — through partnerships with SpaceX’s Starlink and Apple Inc. — will drive the uptake of more bundled services.

“This is a differentiated service that we think touches a chord with the American public, the idea of being connected everywhere,” Sievert told investors. “If you can see the sky, you’re connected.”

The report caps a year in which the carrier raised its forecasts for new customers and earnings after a strong third-quarter report. At the time, the Bellevue, Washington-based mobile provider was the only one of the big three carriers to beat analysts’ forecasts for revenue, expressing more optimism than its rivals about demand for the iPhone 16.

T-Mobile has the largest 5G network of the three major wireless providers, and has been adding more rural territories to its coverage area. It’s also selling fixed wireless access in places where fiber internet is limited. In July, T-Mobile said it’s investing $4.9 billion in a joint venture with private equity firm KKR & Co. to buy the fiber-optic internet service provider Metronet.

(Updates with executive comments, shares trading.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.