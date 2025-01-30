Comcast Shares Tumble as Broadband-Subscriber Losses Widen

(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. shares fell 11% to their lowest level in more than two years after the company reported broadband subscriber losses that exceeded expectations and said “intense” competition in that business would continue.

The Philadelphia-based company shed 139,000 broadband customers in the quarter after saying in December it expected those losses to be just over 100,000. Speaking about the internet access market on an investor call after the results were announced, President Michael Cavanagh said “competitive conditions remain intense.” He added that there were “no signs of this changing in the near term.”

AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and other telecom companies are expanding their internet offerings for customers. Comcast also lost 311,000 cable-TV subscribers in the period. The cable industry has struggled amid the rise of streaming services and consumers’ desire to cancel pay-TV subscriptions.

The company’s other results were more upbeat. Sales in the fourth quarter rose 2% to $31.9 billion, exceeding analysts’ estimates for $31.6 billion. Earnings of 96 cents per share, after adjustments, beat consensus forecasts for 86 cents.

Comcast’s Universal Pictures released Wicked in November, and the film quickly became a major hit, breaking records as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway musical. Studio revenue jumped almost 7% to $3.3 billion in the quarter.

Comcast’s streaming service, Peacock, saw revenue increase 28% to $1.3 billion in the quarter. The platform had 36 million subscribers, missing analysts’ estimates for 38 million. Losses fell by more than half to $372 million. Rivals like Walt Disney Co. and Paramount Global have already achieved profitability in streaming.

Comcast plans to spin off some of its cable networks, including MSNBC, CNBC and the USA Network. The company will retain Peacock and NBC News, among other media assets.

“Peacock is finding out that it’s expensive to compete in the streaming wars and gains are becoming more difficult to come by,” said Emarketer Senior Analyst Ross Benes. “As cord-cutting continues unabated, the decision to sell off TV networks continues to make sense, but buyer prospects of these assets will be limited.”

The company’s Universal theme parks business reported flat sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $838 million, both ahead of analysts’ projections. That business had been experiencing a slowdown as consumers moved on to other types of vacations, and many await the May opening of Universal Epic Universe, a new theme park in Florida.

(Updates with closing share decline in first paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.